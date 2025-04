When an alligator suddenly emerges from the water, it’s crucial to know how to avoid becoming its next meal.

With more than a million alligators in Florida, understanding how to steer clear of these predators is essential.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan visited Gatorama in Glades County to get expert advice from Benjamin Register, who has years of experience handling alligators.

“First off, you should never be this close,” said Register, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a safe distance.

Register explained that during mating season, alligators might be more aggressive, especially if you approach their nests.

“If you run up on an alligator with the nest, she’s going to come after you,” said Register. “She’s not going to leave probably a 20-foot area, but she’s going to chase you out of that 20-foot area.”

Some believe running in a zigzag pattern can help evade an alligator, but experts at Gatorama dispelled this myth.

“We have a lot of palm trees in Florida, oak trees in Florida,” said Register. “That’s a good barrier. You should never put yourself in a position to be chased by an alligator.”

Register advised maintaining a safe distance from the water’s edge.

“I would give it a good 20 to 30 feet or yards at least,” said Register. “I don’t want somebody 10 feet within that strike zone of the water’s edge.”

Kyle Claxton, a zookeeper at Gatorama, also shared safety tips with guests during a feeding show.

“They actually can see you run zigzag,” said Claxton, “but if you run straight and you go to hide behind a tree, they’re gonna wonder where the heck you went, so it’s probably better if you run and hide behind a tree.”

Staying informed and cautious around alligators can help ensure safety in Florida’s alligator-populated areas.