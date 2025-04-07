Court hearing held for JKS Construction owner

WINK News
Reife Peterson, the owner of JKS Construction who is accused of grand theft and impersonating a contractor during an emergency, had a court hearing Monday.
Brock Horner, a charter captain who has gained infamy from a viral boating confrontation involving a young boater, has bonded out of jail.
Fort Myers City Council will discuss the potential removal of City Attorney Grant Alley after initially denying an FMPD and ICE partnership.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and breezy Monday, with most of Southwest Florida remaining dry this afternoon.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy shot an aggressive dog while responding to an animal complaint in East Naples.
Love Your Rebellion and Lead Paint Productions hosted the 5th annual Punk Prom at Nice Guys Pizza in Cape Coral on Saturday.
Authorities in Lee County a man is missing after being last seen on a jet ski at Lazy Springs Recreation Park in Hendry County.
Protests erupted across SWFL as neighbors took to the streets in opposition to the Trump administration’s policies.
Cape Coral residents in the northeast area may soon face stricter water restrictions due to ongoing dry conditions.
The Weather Authority says Sunday is kicking off mild and humid, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Naples Fashion Week dazzled attendees with a fusion of high fashion and speed, ending with beautiful clothes and fast Ferraris.
The Fort Myers Police Department is conducting traffic control on Michigan Avenue following a traffic crash.
The intersection of Fallon Circle at O’Hara Drive in Charlotte County is currently closed due to a water line break.
A viral video showing a heated argument between two boaters has caught the attention of the Punta Gorda community.
The heat continues as The Weather Authority is forecasting highs back in the 90s this Saturday afternoon.
Peterson did not attend the Monday morning hearing. Instead, his private attorney waived his appearance.
Court records indicated that Peterson pleaded not guilty and plans to take the case to trial.
Peterson is facing multiple charges, including grand theft and impersonating a contractor during a state of emergency.
He is accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars for repairs after Hurricane Ian and pocketing the money instead.
Multiple homeowners reported losing thousands after Peterson assured them he would finish their construction projects but never did.
George Downing, a former customer of JKS Construction, attended the hearing and expressed his commitment to seeing justice served.
“The end result, we’ve got to see this guy go to prison,” said Downing. “You need to take this guy off the streets. There is no doubt in my mind this isn’t the first time he’s done this, and it won’t be the last, so if he is allowed to walk and the court system lets us down. Let’s just hope [the] prosecution is not going to want to go easy with this. They got to follow through.”
Peterson’s attorney declined to comment at this time. The next court date is scheduled for the end of April.