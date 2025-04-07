Court hearing held for JKS Construction owner

Reife Peterson, the owner of JKS Construction, accused of grand theft and impersonating a contractor during an emergency, had a court hearing.

Peterson did not attend the Monday morning hearing. Instead, his private attorney waived his appearance.

Court records indicated that Peterson pleaded not guilty and plans to take the case to trial.

Peterson is facing multiple charges, including grand theft and impersonating a contractor during a state of emergency.

He is accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars for repairs after Hurricane Ian and pocketing the money instead.

Multiple homeowners reported losing thousands after Peterson assured them he would finish their construction projects but never did.

George Downing, a former customer of JKS Construction, attended the hearing and expressed his commitment to seeing justice served.

“The end result, we’ve got to see this guy go to prison,” said Downing. “You need to take this guy off the streets. There is no doubt in my mind this isn’t the first time he’s done this, and it won’t be the last, so if he is allowed to walk and the court system lets us down. Let’s just hope [the] prosecution is not going to want to go easy with this. They got to follow through.”

Peterson’s attorney declined to comment at this time. The next court date is scheduled for the end of April.