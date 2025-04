Cypress Lake Middle School on Cypress Lake Drive in South Fort Myers is undergoing a transformation.

The historic school, with 60 years of history, has been reduced to rubble to make way for a new building.

Principal Matt Miller explained the significance of the new construction.

“Please pardon our dust. You know, it’s going to be a little noisy, it’s going to be a little dusty, but it is well worth it,” said Miller.

The new building, carrying a price tag of $100.6 million, aims to accommodate more students while enhancing the quality of education.

“We will be roughly 200 students larger than we are today, and with population growth in the school district, that’s important,” Miller said.

Miller stressed the importance of safety and security in the new design.

“We have to think about the safety and security of our students,” said Miller. “So we fixed some of the traffic pattern issues you might see in other schools and really paid very close attention to the quality of the instructional areas in the new school.”

In the meantime, students are attending classes in temporary pods. Eighth-grader Bella Vest shared her thoughts on the transition.

“After I figured my way around the new layout, it really has been the same as it was before, same classes, same teachers, all my friends, it really still just feels like Cypress to me,” said Vest.

Vest expressed excitement for the future students of Cypress Lake Middle School.

“It will be a nice new school, and like Mr. Miller said, there’s going to be room for more students. So I think that’ll be a chance for more people to get to come here,” she said.

Construction crews are working diligently to complete the new school building by October 2026. The project is funded by the half-cent sales tax passed in 2018.