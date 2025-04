The countdown to obtaining a REAL ID is on, with the deadline just one month away.

Millions of Americans still need to make the necessary updates to their driver’s licenses to comply with new federal regulations.

Starting May 7, a REAL ID will be required to pass through airport security. Travelers should check their driver’s license or ID for a yellow or white star in the top right corner, which indicates compliance.

“Everybody is responsible for presenting the proper travel documents when they come to the checkpoint,” said Patricia, a TSA spokesperson.

The TSA warns travelers that arriving without a REAL ID could lead to delays.

“Well, there’s going to be a phased approach of enforcement, but people may experience travel delays,” said Patricia.

Besides flying, a REAL ID will be necessary to enter federal buildings, including military bases.

Congress created this measure after the 9/11 attacks to enhance ID security and make it harder to forge.

With the enforcement date approaching, lines at the DMV could become longer.

Lisandro Estrada, a student, experienced a wait at the DMV.

Despite the wait, Estrada was excited to reach this milestone.

“I came to get my driver’s license. My first time,” said Estrada.

The excitement continued as Estrada left with a REAL ID in hand.

“Happy now, because I could go anywhere I want. Back then, I used to drive the bus and ride the bike, but now I could get my driving license,” said Estrada.

To obtain a REAL ID, individuals need to bring documents such as a passport or birth certificate, proof of their Social Security number and two pieces of mail showing their current address.

While driving without a REAL ID is possible, flying domestically will require either a REAL ID or a passport.