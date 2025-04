The Fite family faced a storm of a different kind when their son, Charlie, experienced a severe medical emergency.

After their home flooded during Hurricane Ian, Ilianet Fite took their children, Julianna and Charlie, to the East Coast.

At the same time, her husband, Anthony, a firefighter, stayed behind to respond to emergencies. However, Anthony received a distressing call from his wife at bedtime.

“He was still seizing, and I didn’t know how long the seizure had been going on for,” said Ilianet Fite, Charlie’s mother.

Charlie has epilepsy, and while seizures are part of his condition, this episode was not routine.

“Everything just happened really quickly. Next thing I know, they’re telling me they need to intubate Charlie,” said Fite, “and that just really scared me because I wasn’t 100% sure why we were doing that. I knew he was acting a little irrational, but he was still breathing on his own.”

The Fites believed that healthcare workers were unprepared to handle Charlie’s needs, especially since he is also autistic.

“The constant stimming and moving around like that is a part of who he is,” said Fite. “And I tried to explain that the best I could, but I honestly feel like I wasn’t being heard during this chaotic time.”

Despite assurances from hospital staff that Charlie was in good hands, the situation worsened. The hospital urged the Fites to take a break, but they received a frantic call to return immediately.

“I ate and showered, and on the way back, we get a frantic call from the hospital telling us that we need to get there, to come back immediately,” said Fite. “They won’t tell us what’s going on, but we can just come back immediately.”

Charlie had pulled out his breathing tube, causing his throat to swell shut. His heart stopped, and doctors informed the family he was down for four minutes.

“I was so upset at everyone there and just upset at the whole situation,” said Fite. “I just couldn’t understand how we ended up there.”

Despite the ordeal, Charlie’s resilience shone through. He learned to walk again and returned to his usual activities.

“He’s a miracle,” said Anthony Fite, Charlie’s dad.

“We really feel like Charlie is a miracle, and he’s a fighter, and he’s so resilient,” added Ilianet.

Living up to his name, Charlie Fite is indeed a miracle moment.

Charlie has been a fighter from day one. Born premature and having spent time in the NICU, he has overcome numerous challenges at just 5 years old.

His parents remain hopeful he will outgrow the seizures.