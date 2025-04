Fort Myers Beach is set to welcome a new food truck park despite facing significant opposition.

The Fort Myers Beach Town Council unanimously voted to approve the project following a passionate public hearing and six hours of discussion.

Concerns for neighbors included car/foot traffic, property values and their peace. The big concern was noise, as the site was a residential lot rezoned for commercial use.

Before Hurricane Ian, the site on Estero Boulevard near Chapel Street was home to residences and small enclosed restaurants.

Residents like Sandy Spitzer, who has owned a place at Pelican Watch for 44 years, described it as “just a nice, quiet area.”

Another resident, Deb Danford, echoed this sentiment, recalling it as a “really nice little neighborhood” within walking distance of Times Square.

Monica and David Tezak, long-time homeowners in Fort Myers Beach, are worried about noise regulation and believe the property is an example of the illegal practice of spot zoning.

Danford, who owns two properties behind the food truck park, said, “Our property is going to become devalued before we’re even done because this is being allowed.”

We are doing our best to protect ourselves from the hurricane

and the damage to our homes and our investments, but we never imagined that

we have to protect ourselves from the threat internally, from our town. Deb Danford

Despite these concerns, the meeting resulted in several compromises.

Between the first and second reading, the applicant agreed to add sound buffers and landscaping.

In the meeting, the majority of the debate was over sound. Some of the final decisions:

Amplified noise 4 days a week

Four hours per day

Live music is limited to solo or duo acts (no bands, no percussion)

3 days can be live music, and 1 can be amplified sound like bingo

Dan Myers, the general manager of the food truck park, expressed hope that the compromises would alleviate neighbor concerns.

“We came to a common ground, and I hope we don’t have any concerns from neighbors, so we can work together as we build the project,” said Myers.

Jim Hotka, the lot owner, acknowledged residents’ fears but reassured them that the project would not be as disruptive as they feared.

“There’s a lot of fear that we’re going to do something that’s going to be horrible, and it’s not going to be that way,” said Hotka.

Residents conceded that the development was inevitable but felt the need to voice their concerns.

The food truck park will also include parking, public restrooms, and bike racks. The owners hope it will become a beloved community feature.