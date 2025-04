Fort Myers City Council members failed to reach a consensus on terminating City Attorney Grant Alley.

Despite some members, including Councilwoman Darla Bonk, expressing dissatisfaction with his performance, the motion to remove him did not pass.

This comes after council members initially denied a motion for the police department to work with ICE to remove undocumented immigrants.

She accused Alley of not being transparent with the city regarding the ICE partnership with the Fort Myers Police Department and is calling for his immediate termination.

“You are paid handsomely to protect us in this matter. You failed us,” said Bonk. “I highly suggest the wordsmithing stop, and we get direct answers so we are not in this position moving forward. I apologize to the City of Fort Myers because we were not led accurately nor thoroughly legally on Monday evening.”

These remarks were directed at Alley on March 21, when the City Council unanimously approved a partnership between the Fort Myers Police Department and ICE to remove undocumented immigrants.

However, other council members, such as Watkins Brown, believed that the responsibility for any issues lay with the council as a whole.

“The person to blame is ourselves,” said Brown, emphasizing that everyone on the council had a responsibility to read the agenda and understand the matters at hand.

Alley remained quiet during the proceedings, ultimately retaining his position as city attorney.

The council plans to revisit the topic in a future work session, as Councilmember Burson suggested creating a comprehensive plan for potential improvements to the city attorney position.

The discussion highlighted differing opinions among council members and the need for improved communication and understanding moving forward.