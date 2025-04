Credit: Tim Belizaire

The Fort Myers City Council is set to discuss the potential removal of City Attorney Grant Alley on Monday.

This comes after council members initially denied a motion for the police department to work with ICE to remove undocumented immigrants.

Councilmember Darla Bonk expressed significant concerns over Alley’s performance.

She accused Alley of not being transparent with the city regarding the ICE partnership with the Fort Myers Police Department and is calling for his immediate termination.

“You are paid handsomely to protect us in this matter. You failed us,” said Bonk. “I highly suggest the wordsmithing stop, and we get direct answers so we are not in this position moving forward. I apologize to the City of Fort Myers because we were not led accurately nor thoroughly legally on Monday evening.”

These remarks were directed at Alley on March 21, when the City Council unanimously approved a partnership between the Fort Myers Police Department and ICE to remove undocumented immigrants.

This approval followed an emergency council meeting after the initial vote failed.

Bonk is now pushing for Alley’s termination, asserting that he did not accurately inform the council about the partnership.

The motion to remove Alley is on the agenda for Monday’s council meeting at 4:30 p.m.

WINK News will provide updates on the council’s decision.