A family is giving back to the place that saved one of their own. In 2024, Brian Seasholes received life-saving emergency surgery at the Lee Health Heart Institute.

Brian Seasholes and his wife, Samantha Sheridan, remember the day vividly.

“Honey, I just have this terrible pain in my chest,” said Seasholes.

Those were the last words he said to her before she dialed 911.

“I knew he was really, really gone because his eyes weren’t open, his head was cocked, he couldn’t respond,” said Sheridan.

Seasholes was rushed to HealthPark and diagnosed with an aortic dissection, a rare and life-threatening tear in the main artery. Sheridan said that just being there helped save his life.

Now, the couple wants to help others receive the same care. They donated $250,000 to the Heart Institute after attending the Grateful Heart fundraiser in February, an event that raises money for cardiac care.

They also pledged an additional $100,000.

“We want to support them to continue to hire world-class doctors, to continue to be trained, and as a message regionally, that there’s nowhere better to go than Lee Health Heart Institute,” said Sheridan.

The donation will help fund the latest cardiac technology and patient care at the Heart Institute. The couple hopes this gift will inspire others to support local healthcare.

For now, Seasholes is taking it easy, returning to his spearfishing hobby and dedicating time to his family.

“I just like to say, I just thank my wife and my two boys, who are just out of college age. I just wouldn’t have been here without [them]. It’s emotional, but I just thank them so much,” said Seasholes.

The couple expressed their gratitude and hope that their story will encourage others to give back and get involved.