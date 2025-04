Accusations of fraud, waste and abuse have emerged against the Lee County Clerk of Courts.

In July 2024, an anonymous email accused the department of favoritism, leading to customer neglect and accounting mistakes. Now, the Inspector General has substantiated these claims, confirming that the actions occurred and violated laws and policies.

Kevin Karnes, the Clerk of Courts, responded to the Inspector General’s findings.

“I am fully committed to addressing this matter quickly and comprehensively,” said Karnes.

He expressed confidence in his new executive leader.

“I am confident the new executive leader I have appointed to oversee this department will take necessary steps to ensure a fair, harmonious and productive work environment,” said Karnes.

This response comes after two employees quit, citing an unfair work environment, with others considering leaving. The anonymous letter, dated July 11, 2024, detailed allegations against the Lee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.

The complaint alleged favoritism based on social interactions outside of work, leading to unfair promotions and pay raises. Untrained employees allegedly advanced into positions, and evaluations were fabricated.

The Inspector General’s investigation, which involved interviews with 15 current employees, five former employees, HR employees and three supervisors, confirmed these allegations.

The investigation highlighted major complaints about customer service, including clerks sleeping on the job, using cell phones, and doing arts and crafts while customers waited.

The report noted that mistakes by certain employees went unaddressed and were omitted from annual evaluations.

One employee, despite not applying for an open position, was allowed to cross-train on the job for several months.

During the investigation, a manager admitted to not disciplining a specific employee for mistakes.

The Inspector General’s department concluded that the management’s disciplinary approach was inconsistent, as another employee had been verbally and formally disciplined.

The Inspector General’s office provided Kevin Karnes with a list of violations, including ethics violations, fraud, waste, abuse and misconduct from 2021 through 2024, along with recommendations for corrective actions.

Click here to view the full report.