Olivia Trader, a high school senior from Lee County, has become a local sensation in the world of Girl Scout cookies.

Known for her irresistible sales pitch, Trader broke a record in 2020 for the most cookie sales made in a single season. But that was only the beginning of her journey.

“I wanted to have a lifetime goal, 50,000 boxes of cookies to sell,” said Trader.

Her secret to success? A simple yet powerful approach.

“A smile truly brightens someone’s day. And I kid you not, I have literally had people come back to me at cookie booths,” said Trader. “They’ve said no, and then they’ve turned around. They said, ‘You know what? I love your smile, I love your energy, I love your confidence. I’m gonna buy a box for me just because.'”

Trader’s path to cookie fame wasn’t without challenges.

“When I started out selling cookies, I was terrified to even ask people to buy cookies, you know, or I’d say a timid little voice, I was too shy to even order restaurants at that age,” she said.

Beyond selling cookies, Trader credits the Girl Scouts with helping her grow in many areas.

“I’ve become so much more confident as a public speaker, as an entrepreneur, as a cookie CEO, with my product knowledge marketing skills,” said Trader. “There’s just so much you learn through the program that I don’t think that you could learn anywhere else.”

Her achievements include earning the prestigious Gold Award, the highest accolade in Girl Scouts. Her projects range from creating college safety campaigns to assisting the Humane Society.

“I’m gonna ask you a hard-hitting question: what’s the best flavor,” she said. “It has to be Tagalongs, but I might be biased.”

Trader even appears on the back of a cookie box, strumming a guitar, embodying the spirit of the Girl Scouts.

“Just to take every single opportunity that you can. If you’re scared of trying something new. Just try it. Take that chance,” she said.

Trader’s journey is far from over. She plans to attend Harvard in the fall and hopes to continue her work with the Girl Scouts in the future.