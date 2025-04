Peyton Carr is living his childhood dream right in his own backyard. The Fort Myers High alum is stepping onto the professional baseball field with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the team he grew up cheering for.

From watching in the stands to playing in the infield, Carr’s baseball journey has come full circle.

“It’s a blessing by God’s grace and mercy. I grew up coming to games here so it’s just such a blessing to look up to those guys growing up and now being in that spot,” said Carr.

Carr, a former Fort Myers Green Wave and High Point University alum, was drafted by the Minnesota Twins last year.

Carr expressed that he is living his dream, one that required faith and perseverance to achieve.

“I dealt with a misdiagnosed injury for quite a while… I decided to give everything to the Lord when I went down again and I decided to just give the whole season to Him. I credit Him,” said Carr.

Carr is thankful for the struggles that have shaped his journey.

“It teaches you a lot I think, especially baseball, it’s a game of failure. That relates well to life, because you can’t be successful without failure,” he said.

Carr is now enjoying the rewards in front of a home crowd that has always supported him.

“That’s really exciting for him, you know, being from the area. He’s probably going to have more than a handful of people in the stands rooting for him every single night. We’re excited for everyone to come in and see him do that as well,” said Seth Feldman, Mighty Mussels manager.

No one is more thrilled than Carr himself as the Mighty Mussels open their season with a matchup against the Tampa Tarpons.