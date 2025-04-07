Missing Jet Skier in Lazy Springs confirmed dead

WINK News
The jet skier who went missing Sunday afternoon has been identified and confirmed dead.
On Sunday, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were notified of a missing boater at the Lazy Springs Recreation Park in Hendry County.
The boater, Michael R. Altuve Ardilla, 31, was on a Jet Ski when he entered the water and did not surface.
FWC, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Hendry County Sheriff’s Office dive teams, as well as FWC drones, searched for Ardilla until temporarily suspending their search at sundown.
Divers resumed the search on Monday morning and recovered Ardilla from the water.
This remains an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.