The search for a missing jet skier at Lazy Springs Recreation Park in Hendry County has ended in tragedy.

Authorities found the body of 31-year-old Michael Ardilla after he went missing while jet skiing on Sunday.

On Sunday, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were notified of a missing boater at the Lazy Springs Recreation Park in Hendry County.

Ardilla was last seen jet skiing at the popular recreation park, which was crowded with people enjoying the day. Witnesses reported that Ardilla was with a group when he disappeared.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with Lee and Hendry County sheriff’s offices, launched a search effort for Ardilla, which included divers, jet skis, boats, and drones. They established a command post and scoured the lake at Lazy Springs Recreation Park.

Divers resumed the search on Monday morning and recovered Ardilla from the water.

Mario Martinez, a frequent visitor to Lazy Springs, expressed his concern when he saw the search teams and investigators.

“If he never resurfaced, then he must have bumped his head, you know something,” said Martinez.

Martinez also noted that it was the first time he had seen a news crew at the park.

Search efforts continued until sunset and resumed at sunrise the following day. Ardilla’s body was recovered shortly thereafter.

“My heart goes out and prayers to them, the family,” said Martinez. “If he’s in the lake, sorry to hear that.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation, which remains active.

