What was once an empty lot in Fort Myers has transformed into a mini oasis with the opening of Common Ground Park.

The new park features palm trees, plants and ample space for visitors to sit and chat.

“We’re just super, super excited. I can’t say that enough to have this ribbon cutting for the pocket part and be able to invite the public in,” said Michelle Hilton, CRA executive director.

The park’s final touches include a mural and space for pop-up vendors, all of which aim to bring people together on common ground.

“To take this space and now put it to good public use is just what we should be doing,” said Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson. “I can’t wait to walk by here in the middle of the day and see people relax and take advantage of a little bit of shade.”

Common Ground Park is just the beginning, as more parks are already in development across Fort Myers.

According to Mayor Anderson, the next park is taking shape at Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Fowler Street, part of a $75 million investment in green space.

“You’re gonna see a lot of things happening with Parks and Recreation,” said Anderson. “Over 100 acres going to be added to our inventory of green space.”

The goal is to create more spaces for the community to unwind, connect and feel a sense of belonging.

“I think particularly for young people who are more anxious to get out and about, spend time in the community locally. I think it’s a beautiful opportunity,” said Fort Myers local Christian Anderson.

With the grand opening of Common Ground and more green spaces on the horizon, Fort Myers will soon have even more places for people to meet in the middle.