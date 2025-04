Pancreatic cancer is often seen as a death sentence, but experts point to increasing survival rates as a sign of hope.

This is leading some to believe we may be entering a “golden age” of cancer treatment.

Dr. Mark Bloomston, a surgical oncologist at Lee Health in Fort Myers, is working to change the conversation around pancreatic cancer.

“Pancreatic cancer generally earns its bad reputation because many times people present very late, in where it’s already spread and they don’t have any options for cure,” said Bloomston.

He emphasized that there is hope for patients who can have their tumors removed, often leading to cures.

Naples resident Gordon Turow is a testament to this hope. Three years after his treatment, he reflects on his journey with pancreatic cancer.

“(Be)cause that means from that moment on, everything has just changed,” said Turow told WINK News health and medical reporter Amy Oshier.

A large neuroendocrine tumor was discovered in Turow’s pancreas during imaging for back pain. This type of tumor grows slower, providing doctors the time needed to operate.

Turow underwent a procedure called the Whipple, which removes parts of the pancreas, gallbladder, small intestine and bile duct.

“The Whipple is arguably one of the biggest, most complicated operations we do in the abdomen. It takes a long time to recover, but patients make 100% recovery,” said Bloomston.

Turow shared a poignant moment from his recovery.

“I remember waking up one day and saying to my wife, ‘Nothing hurts today.’ I think that was the first day of forever,” said Turow.

Since his recovery, Turow and his wife have traveled the world, embracing life to its fullest.

“We were determined not to let this define us and not prevent us from having the life that we had planned,” said Turow.

Now, with no sign of recurrence, Turow remains optimistic about the future.

More cases of pancreatic cancer are being detected early. This is attributed to greater awareness and links to the BRCA gene and pancreatic cysts.