Locals and commuters who rely on the Little Pine Island Bridge can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The long-awaited new lane on the Pine Island Bridge fully opened recently, significantly easing the traffic flow.

However, the bridge is still a work in progress.

Angel Cabrera, who lives in Pine Island, expressed mixed feelings about the previous state of the bridge.

“About an hour to get through, terrible horrible, but hey, sometimes it’s really hard to get better,” said Cabrera.

Now, Cabrera and other drivers have the convenience of two lanes for travel to and from the island.

“My wife sent me a text saying, ‘Hey, this is huge, and praise God,’ so it’s all good, it’s all good,” Cabrera said.

Traffic moved smoothly across the bridge on Monday. However, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) emphasized that much work remains.

“So interim phase two simply means that, hey, we’ve opened up two lanes of traffic heading eastbound as well as westbound on the bridge,” said Janella Newsome, FDOT public information director for District 1. “That’s a part of interim phase two, as well as the construction crews are doing utility work. Once the utility work is done, then what the construction crews will do is shift all of the traffic onto the new bridge.”

Newsome also mentioned that larger trucks can access the bridge from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. However, drivers need a permit from the Lee County Permitting Office.

The opening of the new lane marks a significant improvement for daily commuters, but the bridge’s completion remains a work in progress.