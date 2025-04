Nicole Stott, a retired astronaut who participated in the space shuttle program and traveled to the International Space Station twice, recently visited Naples.

During her visit, Stott attended an event to protect the Everglades and spoke exclusively with WINK News anchor Lindsey Sablan.

Reflecting on her time in space, Stott shared a pivotal moment when she realized the interconnectedness of everything on Earth.

“After I looked out the window from the spaceship, it was like, and I get goosebumps thinking about it now, it’s like, yeah, yeah, we live on a planet in space, and there’s not a single thing that isn’t connected down there,” said Stott.

Stott also expressed her hopes for a return to the moon.

“Well, I certainly hope so. I’m counting on it. I would love to go,” she said. “We just had another uncrewed mission to the moon. My husband has a company that is putting the first data centers on the moon. So some of the critical infrastructure needed to send the humans back is already starting to be put in place.”

When discussing NASA’s recent budget cuts, Stott acknowledged the complexities of government contracting.

“You know, I don’t know. You know, a lot is going on, I think, across all of probably government contracting that we should be looking at,” she said. “But I do know if you look at NASA’s budget for a year, it’s not even a line on the pie chart, right? And if we also honestly look at the return on investment from what NASA is doing, not just in space. I mean, it’s across all of what NASA does. The return on investment is huge.”

Stott also explained the benefits of space experiments for Earth, particularly in understanding cellular growth.

“If we want to look at the cells in our body, or how our tissues grow. When we do that here on Earth, as soon as we remove those cells from our body and put them in a little petri dish, they go flat. We have to think about what reality might be in space. They stay in three dimensions. It’s almost like they’re, you know, they’re living the same way that they would inside our bodies,” she said.

Stott addressed the relationship between the U.S. and Russia and its impact on astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station. Despite tensions between governments, she emphasized the shared goal of working toward the greater good in space.

She used the motto, “Off Earth—for the Earth.”

