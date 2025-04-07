WINK News

Watch Now

Trio of teens attack Easter bunny at Naples mall

Published: Updated:

Three teenagers have been arrested after battering a woman while she was dressed up as the Easter bunny at a Naples mall.

On Sunday, officers from the Naples Police Department responded to a report of a
disturbance at the Coastland Mall in Naples.

According to the victim, a 24-year-old woman, she was returning to the break room while
wearing the Easter Bunny costume when three juveniles approached her. Two were aged 13, and one was 14 years old.

Police said the teenagers began to physically batter the victim by pushing, shoving and pulling at her.

A witness provided a sworn statement to investigating officers that corroborated the victim’s account of the incident.

Two of the teens were placed under arrest for battery, and the third juvenile met the qualifications for a Juvenile Civil Citation for battery.

Police did not specify if the victim sustained any injuries, but their release noted she was unscathed.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.