VIO Med Spa, Dermani Medspa bring health, wellness trend to Daniels Parkway

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Located less than 3 miles apart off Daniels Parkway, Dermani Medspa and VIO Med Spa offer many of the same products and services, with or without the optional monthly memberships, from vitamin injections, IV fluid treatments, facials and injectables.

They’re part of a growing trend, with VIO Med Spa’s number of franchise locations expected to grow from 57 to about 200 over the next year.

Dermani Medspa, founded in 2013 in Atlanta, has grown to 27 locations in eight states, with more being planned, as well.

