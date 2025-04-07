VIO Med Spa, Dermani Medspa bring health, wellness trend to Daniels Parkway

WINK News
Pancreatic cancer is often seen as a death sentence, but experts point to increasing survival rates as a sign of hope.
The jet skier who went missing Sunday afternoon has been identified and confirmed dead.
Three teenagers have been arrested after battering a woman while she was dressed up as the Easter bunny at a Naples mall.
Located less than 3 miles apart off Daniels Parkway, Dermani Medspa and VIO Med Spa offer many of the same products and services, with or without the optional monthly memberships, from vitamin injections, IV fluid treatments, facials and injectables.
Charlotte County commissioners are expected to adopt a resolution April 8 to place control of the city of Punta Gorda’s 911 dispatch center under the county’s jurisdiction.
Reife Peterson, the owner of JKS Construction who is accused of grand theft and impersonating a contractor during an emergency, had a court hearing Monday.
Brock Horner, a charter captain who has gained infamy from a viral boating confrontation involving a young boater, has bonded out of jail.
Fort Myers City Council will discuss the potential removal of City Attorney Grant Alley after initially denying an FMPD and ICE partnership.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and breezy Monday, with most of Southwest Florida remaining dry this afternoon.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy shot an aggressive dog while responding to an animal complaint in East Naples.
Love Your Rebellion and Lead Paint Productions hosted the 5th annual Punk Prom at Nice Guys Pizza in Cape Coral on Saturday.
Authorities in Lee County a man is missing after being last seen on a jet ski at Lazy Springs Recreation Park in Hendry County.
Protests erupted across SWFL as neighbors took to the streets in opposition to the Trump administration’s policies.
Cape Coral residents in the northeast area may soon face stricter water restrictions due to ongoing dry conditions.
The Weather Authority says Sunday is kicking off mild and humid, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies.
They’re part of a growing trend, with VIO Med Spa’s number of franchise locations expected to grow from 57 to about 200 over the next year.
Dermani Medspa, founded in 2013 in Atlanta, has grown to 27 locations in eight states, with more being planned, as well.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.