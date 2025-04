Brock Horner Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Brock Horner, a charter captain who has gained infamy on the internet from a viral boating confrontation involving a young boater, has bonded out of jail.

Horner, 40, was arrested on Friday shortly after 10 p.m. near Port Charlotte, where he faces charges of burglary with assault or battery.

The argument centered around whether Gage Towles, the man with the camera, had his lights on. Towles repeatedly asserted that he did, but Horner insisted he needed to apologize.

The video, which has gained significant attention, is part of a joint investigation involving the Punta Gorda Police Department, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Saturday, several law enforcement agencies held a news conference regarding updates on Horner’s arrest.

“There was certainly enough evidence to charge Mr. Horner with first-degree felony of burglary,” said Pam Smith, Chief of Police with the Punta Gorda Police Department.

Smith continued to elaborate on the heated exchange.

“The victim said that Mr. Horner had driven his vessel at a high rate of speed, coming within about 10 feet of the victim’s vessel,” said Smith. “Mr. Horner and the victim exchanged words.”

On Saturday, Horner made his first court appearance at the Charlotte County Justice Center, where records showed that a public defender is representing him.

He paid his $20,000 bond on Monday.

His criminal arraignment is scheduled for May 5.