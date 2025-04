A charter captain, who became internet infamous after a video of a heated argument went viral, has been released from jail.

Brock Horner, 40, was arrested Friday night near Port Charlotte. He faced charges of burglary with assault or battery after jumping onto another man’s boat during a shouting match on the water.

The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating the incident, which was recorded by Gage Towles. Towles’ video has gained millions of views across social media platforms.

Steven Leskovich, Towles’ attorney, shared insights into the situation.

“Gage wishes this day could be taken back, but unfortunately, it’s not,” said Leskovich. “When I first became aware of what was going on with Mr. Towles, and I think the first time I saw the video, it hadn’t gone viral yet.”

The video has amassed more than 16 million views on Towles’ social media, not including other platforms where it has also spread widely.

The video’s viral nature has prompted statements from several agencies and sparked online anger.

“We started seeing the anger that people were addressing, not just towards Mr. Horner, which he brought it upon himself, but towards his family, towards his associates and friends, and towards his attorney, and that’s just not acceptable,” said Leskovich.

Towles addressed these issues in a statement through Leskovich, noting the potential impact on their pursuit of justice.

“If you know thousands of people are commenting who are in this community, it could raise a concern for Mr. Horner’s due process rights if he could get a fair trial in Charlotte County,” said Leskovich.

Leskovich mentioned that Horner might seek to move the trial to another part of Florida if necessary.

Horner’s first court date is set for May 5.