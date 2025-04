The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and breezy Monday, with most of Southwest Florida remaining dry this afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Planning ahead this Monday, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s throughout our area. We’ll remain dry with stray showers possible in the afternoon.”

Monday

Plan for warm and breezy conditions this Monday afternoon.

We’ll stay mainly dry, with a stray shower popping up east of Interstate 75 this afternoon and early evening.

Highs climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s inland.

Tuesday

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms along our next cold front.

Scattered showers will likely occur during the Tuesday morning commute and continue off and on throughout the afternoon.

Highs will be cooler and in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain tapers off Tuesday evening.

Wednesday

Cooler and less humid conditions will be with us Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll see partly cloudy and dry conditions Wednesday afternoon.

Highs top out in the lower to mid 80s.