Artificial intelligence is making waves, and it’s now being used in new, deceptive ways.

The FBI recently issued an alert about AI being used to mimic voices in order to commit fraud.

Generative AI is the latest version of this technology. Scammers are exploiting it to replicate your voice and text style, even creating believable images.

These scams have been around before but are now more sophisticated.

One common scam involves receiving a call from a relative claiming they were in an accident or in jail, urgently needing money.

The voice can sound incredibly convincing, but it’s important not to be deceived.

Here’s how you can protect yourself:

create a secret word or phrase with your family.

Pay attention to any subtle imperfections and the tone of the voice to determine if it might be AI.

Make your social media accounts private and limit followers to close friends.

Avoid sending money, gift cards, or cryptocurrency to unknown individuals.

If you encounter any scam attempts, report them to local law enforcement and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

For more information, you can visit any of these websites: