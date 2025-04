Cape Coral Police Officer Jamie Bungard was recently named “Officer of the Year” at the Rotary Club of Fort Myers South Law and Order Ball.

Bungard, a student resource officer at Oasis Middle School in Cape Coral, was recognized for his exceptional commitment to his role.

With a background in the military and SWAT, as well as education in elementary teaching, Bungard believes he is exactly where he is supposed to be.

“I ended up taking over the cross-country team, and that was out of my first year here,” said Bungard. “One of the coaches found out that I ran the Dopey Challenge in 2016 at Disney, which is 48 miles in four days. So they basically said, ‘Okay, well, you’re coaching with us.'”

“It’s the best job I never knew I wanted,” said Bungard.

Bungard expressed surprise at receiving the honor, stating he wasn’t expecting it at all.

Eighth-grader George Kiely shared his admiration for Bungard, saying, “Everyone just shouts ‘Hi’ after Bungard. Everyone smiles the majority of the time when they see him.”

“He was my coach for cross-country, and he is part of the reason why I learned to never give up when running,” said Kiely.

Bungard’s impact extends beyond his duties as an officer. He also coaches the school’s cross-country team.

“I had a young sixth grader that struggled with autism disorder or spectrum disorder, and he uses the running to help himself,” said Bungard. “Well, at the end of the season, he ran states in front of 2,000 people.”

“My coaching philosophy has nothing to do with running. I know how to get the best out of kids, and running is the easiest way to do that,” said Bungard.

Officer Bungard’s dedication to his students helps them race toward a brighter future.