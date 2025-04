Charlotte County commissioners are considering the consolidation of 911 dispatchers with Punta Gorda, a move that has sparked debate over potential benefits and drawbacks.

Punta Gorda leaders and residents voiced their opposition during a recent meeting, arguing that consolidation could slow response times.

“To blindside our city council the way you have with this item on the agenda is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated anymore,” said Tim Ritchie, a resident.

In February, Punta Gorda council members voted against merging their dispatchers with Charlotte County’s. However, the decision is now in the hands of the county commissioners, some of whom believe it could improve public safety and save taxpayer money.

“Public safety is a number one, and the reports over and over again go back in time. Advocate for the consolidation of 911; these are experts that have dove into this in great detail over a long period of time and have a lot of experience in this. I’ve got to take them for their research.” said Commissioner Bill Truex.

Punta Gorda city leaders, however, emphasized the importance of local knowledge and community policing.

“Dispatchers are a part of our community policing philosophy. They’re very knowledgeable about our department’s policies. They know our officers and fire personnel. They know our city landmarks. They know the nicknames that we have for places in the cities,” said Melissa Reichert, interim city manager.

Mayor Debi Lux said, “Residents have shared their powerful stories of how critical that local knowledge was in moments of their emergency. This move is being advanced without the city’s support and despite vocal opposition from residents.

She added, “It raises the question, why move forward when the city and its citizens have made this position so clear? If something is working well, why change it?”

Charlotte County commissioners ultimately decided to table the vote, planning to revisit the issue in their next meeting in two weeks.

The community remains divided, and the decision is yet to be finalized.