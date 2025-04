Immokalee Road in Collier County is experiencing growing pains as a new housing project and shopping area prepare to move in.

This area, already known for its traffic congestion, faces potential changes that have stirred community concerns.

The NC Square mixed-use development, located at the southwest corner of Immokalee Road and Catawba Street, has already been approved.

The project features over 44,000 square feet of commercial space, a 12,000-square-foot daycare, and 129 owner-occupied units.

However, developers want to alter the plan by removing the daycare, reducing commercial space by nearly 8,000 square feet, and converting the units to rentals while adding 76 more units. This proposal has sparked debate among local officials and residents.

“I don’t like it increasing the density,” said commissioner Chris Hall. “It doesn’t affect peak time traffic. I think the traffic will reduce greatly just with the removal of the daycare, peak time traffic. But Immokalee Road is, it’s just, to say it nicely, a mess.”

Richard Yovanovich, speaking on behalf of the project, stated that the update would reduce almost 3,000 trips daily.

Lissette Scott, a resident of Valencia Trails, voiced her concerns at a recent commission meeting.

“That traffic is going to exist no matter what they decide to do,” she said. “Because regardless, there’s a school being built to the left of us. There’s more apartments even further east on Immokalee being built.”

Scott emphasized the importance of affordable housing for essential service workers.

“Let’s stick with the 129 affordable housing townhomes to provide our essential service personnel, such as teachers, firefighters, nurses, everybody that does work in the community to help them get their foot in the door,” said Scott.

The discussions around the NC Square development continue as the community grapples with balancing growth and traffic concerns.