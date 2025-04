Florida was the first state to implement the stand-your-ground law in 2005, which allows people to use deadly or non-deadly force in self-defense.

A local stand-your-ground case is happening right now in Charlotte County. David Hull, accused of shooting and killing barbershop owner Manuel Torres in Port Charlotte, returned to court Monday.

Hull is asking the judge to dismiss his second-degree murder charge by claiming a stand-your-ground defense. WINK Investigates reporter Olivia Jean was the only reporter in the courtroom to cover Hull’s multi-day case.

The criteria for a stand-your-ground defense are complex. Jill Prenger, a local criminal defense attorney with the Scott Moorey’s law firm, explained that the law applies if a person is in danger and a forcible felony is occurring against them, but it cannot be claimed if the person is participating in a crime at the time.

“You have a right to defend yourself, your property, and others,” said Prenger. “There are two types of force that can be used. It’s non-deadly and deadly, and depending on the type of force used, it depends on your reasonable belief.”

Prenger says the complicated law can be used if you are in danger and if a forcible felony is happening against you, but, you can’t claim self-defense if you are participating in a crime at the time.

Prenger gave an example of of a situation that would not fall under stand-your-ground. “If you are dealing drugs and in the middle of the drug deal, you decide to pull a gun on somebody because they were coming to attack you to steal the drugs from you.”

Prenger highlighted the importance of the facts in such cases. “The facts are what controls because at the end of the day, that is the only way that you get to a self-defense argument,” she said.

“It is if the facts line up such that there was that imminent threat, that imminent danger, and a reasonable person would believe that they have to act, or they are either going to suffer great bodily harm or death, or if they are, you know, being victimized right, by some sort of forcible felony.”

Several witnesses to the March 20 shooting took the stand on Monday, as Hull seeks to have his murder charge dismissed. The question remains whether Hull was acting lawfully at the time and if he had a duty to retreat.

Prenger mentioned that the stand-your-ground defense is not commonly used in Florida. The success rate in such cases is about 67%, according to the Rockefeller Institute of Government.

The court has not yet ruled on Hull’s case. Hull’s case is ongoing, and updates on his “stand your ground” claim will follow.