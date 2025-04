Florida Gulf Coast University has a new women’s basketball coach, Reina Harmon, who brings a vibrant energy and dedication to the team. FGCU Athletic Director Colin Hargis was searching for someone to embrace the program’s tradition and compete at the highest level, and Harmon stood out in the search process.

“I was a little worried this morning when I woke up and I opened the curtains and I said oh no, I guess I’m going to have to bring my own sunshine today,” said Harmon at her introduction.

Harmon was officially introduced as FGCU’s third women’s basketball coach on Tuesday afternoon. [placeholder for visual image of introduction event]

“Florida Gulf Coast was always the measuring stick,” said Harmon. “Anytime my name would come up for an opening I’d ask myself, is this place like FGCU? Do they have the culture? The style of play? The hunger to win right away? The sunshine a beach on campus I mean come on. And now I’m at the school.”

Harmon joins FGCU after eight successful seasons as an assistant coach at Iowa, where she coached stars like Caitlin Clark to back-to-back national title game appearances. She even coached against FGCU in the 2023 Gulf Coast Showcase.

“To be able to watch the energy the passion the players on the floor and the energy the bench had for those coming in and out of the game, I knew that it was a place they loved each other they were like a family. And a place I’d love to be at,” said Harmon.

Harmon’s coaching journey began in Detroit, where she coached middle school boys basketball.

“They didn’t know I could coach,” said Harmon. “But in that middle school, those young boys some were getting into trouble it was I need to send you to somebody else’s office where you want to go? Coach Reina. And that’s who I ended up coaching and coaching them to a championship.”

Now, Harmon is leading a Division 1 women’s basketball program and is proud of her journey.

“I’m proud to say I did it the right way,” said Harmon.

Harmon, who now calls Southwest Florida home, is not new to the Sunshine State.

“I got married here in the state of Florida,” said Harmon. “Obviously, I try to come down every summer to visit my mom, who’s now two hours away.”

The FGCU Eagles have dominated the ASUN Conference, winning nine straight tournament titles. Harmon is ready to build on this tradition while adding her own touch.

“Yeah well I do it my way. And then next year, we see more trophies sitting at the end of the table,” said Harmon. “I understand what I’m following, right? A rich tradition of you know not just the program but the staff that was here and did things the right way. And so for me I understand that I have to form my own identity.”

Harmon appears to be keeping the team’s identity on the court.

“I understand what the community wants,” said Harmon. “The logo Raining Threes is there for a reason. And if you guys follow me Raina15 on Twitter, I’m always hashtagging where my shooters at?”

Harmon shares what fans can expect from her team at Alico Arena.

“We’re going to play fast for me that starts with defensive rebounding,” said Harmon. “That starts on the transition on the offensive end. For me, we’re looking to score in the first five to seven seconds.”

As Harmon builds the roster, she is focused on finding players who fit the culture of the program.