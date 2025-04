Florida Gators Credit: Florida Gators’ Instagram

The Florida Gators are celebrating at the top of the college basketball world after a thrilling victory against the Houston Cougars, winning 65 to 63.

This win marked their third college basketball title, solidifying their place in history.

Gatorade joined in on the celebration by posting an image with the phrase “Gator Made,” a nod to the drink’s origins at the University of Florida College of Medicine.

The game, which aired on WINK-TV, kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final moments.

The Florida Gators’ victory not only crowned them as national champions again but also made them the only school to have won three national championships in both football and basketball.

“Obviously, it’s pretty awesome today, but way more exciting when you’re up there and in the action. It definitely brought back lots of good memories last night and this morning seeing all the pictures,” said Victoria Royston, UF Alum.

Fans gathered at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, home of the Gators, to celebrate the victory, storming the basketball court in excitement.

The team is returning home to celebrate with friends and fans at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.