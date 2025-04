Lee County Schools are considering a change to school start times, with a vote scheduled for today. The district aims to address ongoing bussing issues through this adjustment.

Currently, high schools in Lee County dismiss students at 1:35 p.m., but the proposed plan would extend the school day until 2 p.m.

Start times would also shift as part of a district-wide schedule rework, potentially impacting thousands of students and their families.

Carina Ramos, a parent, supports the change, citing safety concerns.

“It’s too early. She leaves the house around 5:45… The speeding from some of the people, they don’t see them,” said Ramos.

Ramos’ daughter, a 10th grader, catches the bus in the dark, and Ramos believes later start times would enhance student safety. However, not everyone agrees with the proposed changes.

Rita Marie, a grandmother who picks up her granddaughter at Fort Myers High School, prefers the current schedule.

“I’m thrilled that I pick her up at 1:35,” said Marie.

“I’m not stuck in all that traffic. And I also think that it’s just good discipline for these students because one day they’re going to be going to work right, and so they have to learn to get up early,” she added.

Marie acknowledged the concerns of others.

“There’s pros and cons to everything,” said Marie. “I would have a big concern with that too. I think as a parent, if that was me, I would wait with my child in the dark until the bus or with their ride comes.”

Other parents expressed worries about how later dismissals could affect after-school jobs, sports, family routines, and traffic.

The Lee County School Board meeting to discuss and vote on the changes is scheduled for 6 p.m.