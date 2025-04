The Lee County School District recently announced a plan to cut 5% across all departments, resulting in nearly $16 million in savings.

The district held a workshop Tuesday to explain where these cuts originated and how they plan to use the extra funds.

At the workshop, ten Lee County school psychologists expressed concerns about the proposed changes to central staff.

They fear that their boss, Amy Clark, the director of psychological and social work services, could lose her job under the new organizational chart that consolidates several positions.

The psychologists told school board members that these changes could negatively impact students and families.

The new organizational chart proposes creating a “Director of Physical and Mental Health Services” position.

The superintendent stated that the restructuring aims to “rightsize” to help students by saving millions and reallocating the money to school safety, academics, and teacher salaries.

The workshop ran two hours past its scheduled time; as discussions continued, the Lee County School Board approved the restructuring of jobs and job descriptions to save money.

The district clarified that these changes only affect the central office, not teachers and support staff.

The restructuring is expected to save the district an estimated $1 million.

The district’s plan to cut 5% across all departments contributes to the nearly $16 million in savings. However, it remains unclear where exactly this money will be allocated.