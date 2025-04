A chilling discovery unfolded in Arcadia as deputies found a woman dead behind a locked door, her body beaten and cut.

The gruesome scene was discovered in a home on North Arcadia Avenue, detailed in a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office report.

According to the report, 65-year-old Hugh Powell, Elma Hendricks’ ex-boyfriend, faced charges for her murder. Deputies found him sitting on a couch while Hendricks lay in a pool of blood, with a dented metal pipe nearby.

Kourtney Arrowsmith, an InVEST advocate at the Shelter for Abused Women and Children, described the incident as “horrific.”

“I read through a lot of reports daily,” said Arrowsmith, “but not a lot comes through to this magnitude of the severity of what happened.”

Deputies responding to a wellness check were greeted by Hendricks’ mother. They broke open a locked door to find Hendricks with cuts on her face, possible skull fractures and a slashed throat.

Blood spatter was found on Powell’s shoe, with bloodstains leading to his bedroom.

The report revealed that Hendricks had visited the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office the day before.

She filed paperwork to evict Powell and admitted she was afraid of him, planning to stay in a motel.

Linda Oberhaus, CEO of the Shelter for Abused Women and Children, emphasized the importance of involving law enforcement in dangerous situations.

“For example, she may have stopped by her house to pick up some belongings before she went to the hotel,” said Oberhaus. “Our local law enforcement, they are so supportive, and they will assist in doing the belongings pick up.”

Oberhaus added, “It’s always a good idea to involve law enforcement in doing that belonging to pick up.”

She encouraged anyone feeling in danger to call the Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-500-1119 for help.

Powell was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and taken to the DeSoto County Jail with no bond.