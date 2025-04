The smell of peanuts, cracker jack, and, of course, ballpark hot dogs filled the concourse at Hammond Stadium for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels home opener against the Tampa Tarpons.

Despite the rainy Tuesday evening, fans, both old and new, enjoyed an evening at the ballpark.

“I was sick so much I didn’t realize this was opening night, and I was so happy that my wife got the tickets to come down here,” Mighty Mussels’ fan Roy Becker said.

Roy Becker from North Fort Myers is just as excited for his 13th season attending games as he was for his first.

“We enjoy baseball, and this is like the greatest without a professional team here,” said Becker.

Becker and his crew are die-hard regulars, never missing a season.

“We always have a group of about 20-25 that come down here a few times a year, at least a dozen times, to see games here. We enjoy it every time we come down here,” said Becker.

The Mighty Mussels fanbase extends beyond seasoned attendees like Becker.

The Miller family, visiting from Canada, was fully geared up for their first minor-league baseball experience.

“We’re here on vacation and love baseball,” said Steve Miller.

With the season just starting, fans can look forward to more thrilling games at Hammond Stadium.

The Mighty Mussels will be hosting the Tarpons at home throughout the week.