The City of Fort Myers is taking steps to transform a small island in the Caloosahatchee River into a public park.

To complete the project on Legacy Island, the city plans to apply for a $330,000 grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Currently, the island lacks docks for boats, with only pylons in place. The goal is to add walking trails, a dock, an observation platform, and a beach to the island.

A year ago, Legacy Island was overgrown and almost unrecognizable.

Drone footage now shows a cleaned-up area with stones, pylons for docks and walking paths.

The project was initially set to be completed by July 2024.

Legacy Island, formerly known as Rat Island, became part of a compromise between the city and the Dean family, descendants of Fort Myers founders.

In 2018, the family agreed to allow the construction of the Luminary Hotel on their land in exchange for the creation of the park.

The completion of Legacy Island Park has faced delays. WINK News has reached out to the city for an update on the project but has not yet received a response.