It’s that time of the year again: Record Store Day 2025 is around the corner, and here in Southwest Florida, it’s looking to be a busy day.

Record Store Day is an annual event where local record stores bring in exclusive titles and offer great deals on their inventory.

This is the 17th rendition of this music holiday, which brings attention to local, independent record stores.

This year, it will be held on Saturday, April 12, with local stores adjusting their hours.

In Southwest Florida, four record stores will be partaking.

Joe’s Record Exchange in downtown Fort Myers will open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, contrary to their usual 11 a.m. opening.

They are also expecting a line, so get there early to get first dibs on records.

They posted boxes of records on their Facebook, alluding to this event.

CREDIT: Joe’s Record Exchange

They said that they expect to have releases by artists such as Taylor Swift and Charlie XCX.

The shop is located at 2439 First St., Fort Myers, FL 33901.

Stellar Records is a woman-owned record store located on Cleveland Avenue and will be partaking in their second RSD.

The store celebrated its first-year anniversary in September and is looking to continue its Record Store Day tradition.

Last year, they saw a packed crowd waiting outside the doors, a line that snaked all around the plaza. Record Store Day 2024 at Stellar Records. CREDIT: Brian Torres

Owner Liz Cochran is looking forward to the event after last year’s success.

“We’re gonna have the Record Store Day exclusive titles. We’re not getting every title on that list, but we did ask for suggestions from our customers to see what we should carry for the day, and we kind of just pulled from like what we know our customers like as well,” she said.

They are offering 10% off used LPs, so anything with one of their grading stickers attached is considered to be a used LP.

They are also doing $0.99 bargain records.

The first 25 people in line will receive a free Stellar Records tote bag with their 2025 design on it. Don’t take this offer lightly. Looking at last year’s line, get there early if you want one of these bags and first dibs on the records.

Special Edition Record Store Day Design for Stellar Records. CREDIT: Brian Walsby.

They will be opening at 8:30 a.m., contrary to their usual 11 a.m. opening.

Expecting a line, they will be prepared with complimentary coffee, snacks and water.

“We’re gonna ask people to bring like a hat or like sunscreen or whatever because the sun literally beats down on the plaza,” said Cochran.

RSD fun facts

This music holiday was first celebrated on April 19, 2008, when independent record store owners in Baltimore conceived it.

There is also an annual Record Store Day on Black Friday.

RSD has been credited with helping bring back interest in vinyl

Cochran and the shop are fully prepared for a line of eager record lovers. She made sure to have more people helping out in the shop to make things run smoothly.

The store’s featured release will be the Post Malone Nirvana tribute. On April 24, 2020, Post Malone covered many Nirvana songs for the World Health Organization. Now, five years later, they are releasing that performance on vinyl.

Stellar Records is located at 4204 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901.

Revolution Records in downtown Cape Coral will open at 9 a.m. instead of their usual 11 a.m. opening on Saturday. Revolution Records

The shop, which just celebrated its six-year milestone, will debut new merchandise and Record Store Day titles.

Record Trader 1 in Fort Myers will have plenty of Record Store Day releases and a variety of titles, according to their Facebook.

This shop will open it doors at 9:30 a.m., contrary to their usual 11 a.m. opening. CREDIT: Record Trader 1

Last year, the shop celebrated its best RSD sales since 2010.

For questions, the store is recommending you call or email them. Find more information here.

They will have sales all weekend long on new and used vinyl and merchandise throughout the store.

The store is located at 3091 Cleveland Ave. Fort Myers, Florida 33901.

For more information on Record Store Day, click here.