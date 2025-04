A Sanibel woman is finding herself living alongside an unexpected new neighbor—a crocodile.

The reptile has made itself comfortable in her backyard, laying eggs just feet from her home.

Carolyn David, the homeowner, has lived in her house for decades but never imagined she’d be sharing her space with such a scaly creature.

“There are only like two crocodiles on the island. I had heard that they were here, but it was just a few weeks ago that I saw that there was one here,” said David.

David recounted her surprise upon discovering the crocodile’s presence, noting its substantial size.

“The guy that I have, the iguana guy that comes…he said, I think she’s looking for a place to lay her eggs. And I said, ‘She can’t do it here!’… She once came up here and moved around that one day and got really close to the porch.”

Underneath a mound of dirt near her home is where David believes the crocodile eggs are hidden.

“I got up early, and it was about seven o’clock, and it was still there. And what I thought, ‘Oh, boy,’ freaked me out,” she said.

The City of Sanibel has installed a camera to monitor the area and determine if the crocodile is nesting. For now, David and the crocodile coexist with just a screen separating them.

“I mean, this is their territory, not ours. And I mean, they have a right too, and do I like it? No,” she laughed. “I don’t care, as long as they’re not up against the house. That’s scary.”

“I wish you could see this moving. It’s the most incredible creature you ever saw,” she said.

City officials and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are aware of the situation and are keeping an eye on the crocodile.