Southwest Florida agencies are uniting to combat illegal dog fighting and animal neglect on National Dog Fighting Awareness Day.

Crime Stoppers and the Gulf Coast Humane Society introduced a new initiative to encourage the community to report such activities.

“We want people that even if you’re driving down the road and you see an animal tethered up to a tree, there’s no shape, there’s no water, this animal doesn’t have food there, no one is looking out or protecting that animal, you have a responsibility to pick up the phone and call Crime Stoppers and let us know that this is happening,” said Crime Stoppers Manager Trish Routte.

The initiative focuses on education and encourages the public to speak up against dog fighting and neglect.

“It’s so important that people know that when they contact Crime Stoppers, they’re not involved. You are simply being a good citizen,” said Routte.

The message is clear: report animal abuse quickly, easily, and anonymously. This initiative also targets animal neglect, which is prevalent in rural areas like Glades and Hendry counties.

“The most common we will see are animals that are severely emaciated, so they’re skin and bones; they need a lot of care. Need to slowly gain weight,” said Kristin Sampson, operations manager at the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Lee Childers, a supporter of anti-animal cruelty, emphasized the importance of community involvement.

“This stuff can often go on right in people’s backyards, and the sheriff’s department or animal abuse officers won’t know about it unless people speak up,” said Childers.

As the initiative unfolds, the collaboration between Crime Stoppers and the Gulf Coast Humane Society aims to raise awareness and protect animals across the region.