The Fort Myers Police Department held a news conference regarding a 19-year-old missing child cold case.

Police provided additional information and an artificially generated image of what Bryan Dos Santos Gomes may look like right now. He was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2006.

Two new investigators had since taken on the cold case, collectively saying that there is no evidence that Gomes is dead. Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The FMPD then provided a five-minute video by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) detailing what led up to the kidnapping.

On the day of the kidnapping, Maria Dos Santos Gomes, Byran’s mother, was leaving a Fort Myers doctor’s office with her children and a friend when they said a woman in a dark SUV approached them.

The woman claimed to have been from Tampa and in need of directions. Maria said that she could not help the woman before boarding a bus to her home.

The same SUV surfaced again after arriving at their stop, asking for help. The woman then decided to enter the SUV to guide the woman to her location.

Once the woman located her destination, the driver began unloading Maria’s friend and daughter from the car. Before Maria and Bryan could leave the vehicle, the driver pulled a knife, forcing her and the baby to stay.

Maria and Bryan were driven about 15 miles away to a church parking lot in Estero, Florida. There, the driver forced Maria out of the vehicle at knifepoint.

The driver then drove off with baby Bryan in the SUV.

Nineteen years have passed since Bryan’s disappearance; however, police remain hopeful that Bryan is alive.

FMPD encouraged anyone with information to contact the police regarding this cold case.

NCMEC provided some additional information regarding the appearance of the alleged captor.

Heavyset, Hispanic female, late 20s at the time (in 2006).

Drove a late 1990s black SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer.

She claimed she had just given birth to a baby boy named Jose Guadalupe days before Dec.1, 2006, by C-section.

Had a car seat and diaper bag in the vehicle.

May have known someone who worked at Griffin Industries in 2006.

Claimed her husband was a truck driver and worked in the Dallas area.

A similar incident was reported that same day in Fort Meyers. A woman out with her grandson was approached by a dark SUV but refused to get in. She reported the incident after seeing Bryan’s story on the news.

To view the video provided by NCMEC, click here.