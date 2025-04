Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking rain and storms this Tuesday, with temperatures lowering throughout the afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Southwest Florida will see on-and-off rain and storms throughout this Tuesday. We’re expecting about .25 to .50 inches of rain after the day concludes.”

Tuesday

The Weather Authority is tracking off-and-on rain and storms this Tuesday.

The showers on WINK Doppler 3X will continue throughout the afternoon.

Highs will be cooler and in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Rain tapers off Tuesday evening.

Wednesday

Cooler and less humid conditions will be with us Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll see partly cloudy and dry conditions Wednesday afternoon.

Highs top out in the lower to mid-80s.

Thursday

Thursday morning will start with a pleasant start, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A few showers will develop on Thursday afternoon, but many of you will stay dry.

Highs will be a touch warmer in the mid-to-upper 80s.