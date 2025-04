Credit: WINK News

Sharon Matlin of Cape Coral found solace on her deck in her later years. However, Hurricane Ian in 2022 left her screen ripped and the cage broken, keeping her from enjoying the space for years.

“I used to spend a lot of time sitting out there,” said Matlin.

With the damage leaving her pool area open to the elements, unexpected visitors began to appear.

“Ducks swimming in the pool, and birds would be in here,” said Matlin.

Unable to repair the damage from the hurricane herself, Matlin was unaware that help was on the way. Three local businesses came to her aid after her neighbor made a Facebook post highlighting her need.

“Her neighbor actually made a Facebook post stating that she needed some assistance with her pool cage,” said Beth Cafaro of Midus Screening. “I saw it, and we automatically were just like, Let’s help her.”

For nearly three years after Hurricane Ian, Matlin missed the view from her deck. Now, she can enjoy it once again,

“I’ve been out there each day since then, just to sit and the air and just be able to look around at everything that’s out there that I’ve been missing,” said Matlin.

The kindness of strangers after the hurricane transformed into a heartfelt connection for Matlin.

“I opened the door when she came. And how could I not just fall in love with this woman,” said Matlin.

Dominic Macchoni of 239 Aluminum Designs expressed his joy in being part of the effort to help Matlin.

“It means a lot to us, and it’s a no brainer. It really is, you know, just seeing her here, happy and everything that makes my heart unfold. So thank you,” said Macchoni.

Matlin was overwhelmed with gratitude for the assistance she received following the hurricane.

“I don’t know what more I can say this to have people understand that it’s one of the most meaningful things that’s happened in my life. It really is,” said Matlin.