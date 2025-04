The Lee County School District’s new speeding ticket violation system has already generated $72,000 in just one week in Cape Coral.

This comes from the newly installed school zone speed cameras, which are also operational on Sanibel Island and may expand to more areas in Lee County.

Florida law dictates exactly where the money from these fines goes. Twelve dollars of each fine is allocated to the school district, which must use it to support school security, student transportation, or walking safety initiatives.

The location along Skyline Boulevard is one of 16 camera zones, averaging 1,200 tickets per day.

Cars exceeding the school zone limit by 10 miles per hour are caught on camera and issued $100 fines. This initiative aims to improve road safety and create a safer environment for students.

“I don’t think that we’ve seen a difference yet,” said Chelsea Robinson, a parent. “I think it’s been similar to what it was before the cameras were installed. But I think that once people start seeing those bills roll in, which I don’t think they’ve seen just yet, then we’re going to start seeing some change. So probably within the next three months or so, it’ll start to change.”

As for the remaining money from each fine, $60 goes to the city, $20 to the Department of Revenue, $5 toward recruiting school guards, and $3 to the Law Enforcement Trust Fund.

This financial allocation aims to enhance safety measures and contribute positively to the community’s welfare.