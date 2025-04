Priscilla Hallihan. Credit: WINK News

The celebration of life and funeral for Priscilla Hallihan, a mother of four who was killed in a shooting inside her Labelle home, is set to begin.

Hallihan, 33, was killed by a bullet flying through her living room on South Montana Circle near Collingswood Parkway on March 31.

She was surrounded by her children when the bullet struck her in the head.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Antonio Arenivar was arrested for the deadly shooting. Antonio Arenivar. CREDIT: Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say he dropped a pin with the address 30 minutes before the shooting and made comments about it on Facetime after the shooting.

Arenivar was arrested the following day after deputies conducted their investigation into the shooting.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office took the 17-year-old suspect into custody and charged him with homicide, attempted homicide, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

He has since been transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice Facility.

On Wednesday, Hallihan’s loved ones are set to gather at the Akin-Davis Funeral Home at 10 a.m. to honor her life. Her funeral is set for 11:45 a.m.

The funeral home’s obituary page for Hallihan reads, “Priscilla never met a stranger—her kind heart, vibrant spirit, and infectious smile made her a friend to many and a stranger to none.”

WINK News will be in attendance.