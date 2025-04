Dozens of Southwest Florida veterans received a warm welcome as they returned home from an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The trip allowed them to visit memorials dedicated to their service.

For many Vietnam veterans, the journey back home was not always met with fanfare.

“They threw tomatoes, they threw eggs, they threw all kinds of stuff,” said Bob Malin, a Vietnam veteran. “They told us we couldn’t wear our uniform. He had to go buy civilian clothes for Vietnam because it was too dangerous to go to the airport with a uniform.”

This month marks 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War. On Tuesday night at Punta Gorda Airport, hundreds gathered to bring healing to these veterans.

“Today’s Honor Flight is composed of primarily Vietnam veterans, and it’s important because when they came home from the war, they really didn’t receive a welcome home like they should have,” said JROTC student Jase Oates.

“This is the way to get it right. Better late than never,” said Philip Harris, another Vietnam veteran.

“I owe them. I mean, they can do it for me. I have to do it for them. These are all guys. They’re brothers,” Malin said.

Among those honored was a rare father and son duo. The father, a Vietnam veteran and the son, a 20-year Army vet, shared the moment together.

“Excited. Excited, yeah, almost like it was when I got back from all my deployments,” said Michael Martin.

“He was deployed to Iraq three times, so it’s emotional for both of us,” said his father, Jerry Martin.

Jerry Martin’s wife, who has been by his side since before Vietnam, expressed her feelings.

“We were engaged. We got married three weeks later,” she said.

Now, more than five decades later, she finally saw him receive the honor he deserved with their son by his side.

When asked about his favorite part, Jerry Martin said, “The welcome home.”

This Honor Flight also included veterans from World War II, Korea and the Gulf War. Collectively, these veterans spent a total of 674 years in service.