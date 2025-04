Troopers arrested an 18-year-old man they say is responsible for a crash that killed a teenage girl.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Issac Giovani Sales on March 12. They say Sales drove through a red light at the intersection of Gladiolus Drive and Maida Lane.

Sales slammed into another car, seriously injuring the driver. A 17-year-old girl in Sales’ car was killed in the crash.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron was at the scene of the crash and spoke with the girl’s family.

17-year-old Jaciey Dee Hogan died in the crash on Gladiolus Drive. Her family continues to cope with the grief of losing her. Credit: Trisha Johnson

Sylvia Johnson, Hogan’s grandmother, expressed the family’s sorrow.

“We miss her smile and her giggles,” said Johnson.

“The pain is not gonna go away,” she added.

Hogan was on her way to school, riding in the passenger seat of her friend’s car, when the crash occurred.

Johnson shared her last memory of Hogan.

“The last memory I have of her laying in the open casket, and I gave her a kiss and told her goodbye,” said Johnson.

The family was left with questions about the driver of the car Hogan died in.

“We had frustrations because we couldn’t find nothing out about him or what happened to him, or if he was charged, or anything,” said Johnson.

On Wednesday afternoon, the family received news that Sales was arrested for vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

“I am really happy that something is being done because he had no regard for her life or anybody else’s,” said Johnson. Credit: Trisha Johnson

“She had a lot of dreams and a lot of hopes that he took away from her,” she continued.

Johnson also expressed the impact on Hogan’s mother.

“She was my daughter’s only child. She was her best friend. They did everything together… it’s really hard on her. She’s trying to cope with it,” said Johnson.

Sales faces charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving.