A bald eagle’s nest in Fort Myers has captured the attention of Velocity Engineering.

Every year, a pair of bald eagles return to a tree behind the engineering firm to build a nest and raise their family.

However, last year, a hurricane broke two main branches supporting the nest, causing it to fall.

“We did not know if they were going to return after the hurricane because Hurricane Ian actually took down a couple of branches. So we were really excited when they did show up and build their nest again,” said Rick Adkison, director of business development at Velocity Engineering.

Soon, the eagles welcomed two new eaglets to their nest.

“I knew when I started working here, we had to put a webcam up so that we could document it or keep track of it, being able to watch the birds as they grow and learn to fly. They’re jumping up above the nest and just hovering above the nest. It’s very interesting to watch,” said Adkison.

Last weekend, strong winds took the nest down again, but this time the eaglets were ready. They spread their wings and began to fly.

“They’re absolutely beautiful. They’ve grown so fast. To watch them grow is absolutely breathtaking. They literally double in size within weeks,” said Adkison.

“We see it as a, you know, a blessing that we have these guys next to us, and we’re able to, you know, watch them and kind of participate in their lives,” said Dana Dickason of Velocity Engineering.

The team at Velocity Engineering plans to continue watching over the eagles and hopes they decide to rebuild once more.

For those interested in keeping up with the eagle family, a link to the webcam is available here.