A project to redesign the sidewalk in front of Fort Myers Middle School is moving forward, with the city committing to spearhead the project.

The goal is to have the new sidewalk completed by the start of the upcoming school year.

Dr. Brian L. Gibson, principal of Fort Myers Middle School, emphasized the importance of the project.

“It is really, truly, a true safety issue. And I expressed that in several emails to representatives to the city,” said Gibson.

Lee County School Board member Debbie Jordan expressed her excitement about the development.

“Well, that is exciting because it’s been about five years,” said Jordan.

The city of Fort Myers has committed to leading the sidewalk redesign, aiming for completion by the next school year. Jordan believes this commitment is crucial.

“That’s something that we can actually hold them accountable for, because I know that this has been going on for quite some time, that we’ve been having these conversations, and nothing has transpired, except for the fact that they have been moved down,” said Jordan.

Parents like Mary Wilson are eager for progress and accountability.

“What do we need to do for the city to put pressure on the school board, or the school board to put pressure on the city?” asked Wilson.

Jordan assured continued oversight of the project.

“I personally will stay in touch to make sure that you know we are moving forward. But I think the fact that the council woman also is involved in it, I think that has actually helped as well,” said Jordan.

Jordan referred to Councilwoman Terolyn Watson, who represents the ward where the school is located. Watson initially believed the county was leading the project but plans to follow up with city staff for clarification.

Another concern for parents is the non-functioning school zone light in front of the school.

A district representative stated that the responsibility for the light falls under FDOT and/or the city. Efforts are being made to get answers on when it will be fixed.