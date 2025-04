October marks Animal Abuse Awareness Month, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is taking a strong stand against violence toward animals.

The case of Frankie, a pitbull who was shot in the face, has brought the issue to the forefront.

Frankie now enjoys a loving home with his new owners, Justin Gallant and Kristin Berzin.

“He’s the sweetest boy, just a big couch potato. Yeah, he just, he’s big heart, a sweet dog,” said Gallant.

Last year, Frankie suffered a traumatic incident when he was shot in the face by his previous owner.

“Deputies located Louie, hiding behind a couch, gushing blood from his face,” a press conference revealed last year.

Gallant and Berzin adopted Frankie, describing it as “love at first bark.”

“He’s a lot more relaxed. He’s more trusting. He’s just won the family. You know, he just, he trusts us completely… He’s such a good boy, and he deserves it,” said Gallant.

Frankie’s scar under his eye is a reminder of his past, but the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring such violence is not tolerated.

“Don’t do it in this county, there’s zero tolerance for it… We’re consistently out there, and we’re being as proactive as we can,” said Lt. Richard Castellon of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Castellon noted a significant drop in animal abuse cases since last year, although official numbers are pending, and emphasized the importance of public involvement.

“90% of what we do, we do it based on the public and the public’s involvement. So for us, it’s huge to have that connection with the public,” said Castellon.

The Sheriff’s Office offers programs to rehabilitate abused dogs and maintains an ‘Animal Abuser’ registry. It also encourages the community to report animal abuse through its anonymous tip line or social media pages.