Noah Kent is swinging his way closer to a dream as he prepares to step into the tee box at Augusta National for The Masters.

“It’s kind of like golf heaven, so being able to compete with some of the best players in the world, the best tournament, is pretty amazing,” said Kent.

The University of Florida sophomore golfer earned his spot at the Masters after securing second place at the U.S. Amateur Championship while attending Iowa. The reality of this achievement hit home when he received his invitation in the mail.

“When you get the invitation, you can come up this many times before the tournament to come and see it. It was pretty cool,” said Kent. “It’s the greenest golf course that you’ve ever seen in your life, and it’s just perfect.”

Kent made two trips to Augusta to prepare for The Masters and even made his PGA debut at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March. However, the experience was not without its challenges.

“I got food poisoning, so that was pretty bad, but besides that, it was great being out there with the pros was awesome, and you know it’s an experience that you can’t really pay for,” said Kent. “I got some bad oysters down here before I left. So I won’t be eating seafood for a little while.”

Before heading to Augusta, Kent participated in the Terra Cotta Invitational at the Naples National Golf Club last week. This event served as a fitting last tune-up close to home for the Gulf Coast High School alum.

To prepare for the Masters, he sought advice from some of the best in the sport, including Rory McIlroy.

“You don’t need to make it bigger than it has to be. It’s the biggest tournament in all of golf, and if you do that, you’re just going to drown yourself in a bunch of emotion and a bunch of pressure that you don’t need. So just kind of try to keep it as simple as you can even though it’s really not,” said Kent.

Kent’s family, which supported him at the U.S. Amateur, will cheer him on at Augusta.

Golf is truly a family affair for Kent.

“My dad’s a pro, a PGA pro. My stepdad is a golf course architect and I feel like I don’t play golf, it would kind of be the wrong thing,” said Kent. “As much as I’m excited, I think they’re more excited to see their son have the opportunity to do what he loves at the highest level.”

Kent shared his mindset for The Masters.

“It’s a dream come true, but it’s also business at the same time,” said Kent.

Kent will be representing Southwest Florida in this prestigious tournament, a tradition unlike any other.

You can watch the third and fourth rounds of The Masters on WINK this weekend. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.