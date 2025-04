Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Young talent is placed on full display as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced its winner for its 2025 state fish art contest.

FWC selected the winning and runner-up entries per category (freshwater and saltwater) in four grade brackets.

According to the Florida Department of State, the freshwater state fish is the Largemouth Bass, and the state saltwater fish is the Sailfish.

The winning entries will advance to the national competition, where they will be judged for top prizes.

The following are the selected winners and runner-up submissions categorized by grade level.

Grades 10-12

Jessica Neef- Freshwater winner Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Savannah LaViolette- Saltwater winner Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Jenna Geiser- Freshwater runner-up

Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Nicolas Leon-Saltwater runner-up Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Grades 7-9

Sebastian Romo- Freshwater winner Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Aleksandra Pelegrin- Saltwater winner Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Hailey Chen-Freshwater runner-up

Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Joy Lin- Saltwater runner-up Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Grades 4-6

Mila Das- Freshwater winner Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Hopper Borchgardt- Saltwater winner Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Iris Zhang- Freshwater runner-up Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Advika Sonule- Saltwater runner-up Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Grade K-3

Michelle He- Freshwater winner

Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Rider Leib- Saltwater winner Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Sophia Guan- Freshwater runner-up Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Yihao Wu-Saltwater runner-up Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

All first-place winners receive a fishing rod and reel combo, have their artwork displayed in FWC offices in Tallahassee, be included in the FWC’s freshwater or saltwater regulations guide and ten T-shirts printed with their artwork to give to family and friends.

All runners-up will receive a fishing rod and reel combo and a signed certificate by either the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management Director or the Division of Marine Fisheries Management Director.

For more information on the Florida Fish Art Contest, click here.